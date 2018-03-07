Flight cancellations reported at Bradley

Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks reported that more than a quarter of its arriving and departing flights have been canceled due to Winter Storm Elsa.

The airport posted to Twitter that just after 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 27 percent of arrivals and departures were canceled.

"This may change as the storm progresses and the airlines continue to adjust their schedules," it said.

Bradley recommended confirming the status of a flight with the airline before leaving for the airport.

"Passengers who are scheduled to travel [Wednesday] are advised to check with their airline on their individual flight itineraries and any potential rebooking options before heading to the airport," said Alisa Sisic, market manager and public information officer, Bradley International Airport. "Several airlines are issuing travel waivers."

Sisic expected to report another update at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

More information can also be found on the airport's website here.

