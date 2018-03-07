Heavy snow causes flight cancellations at Bradley

Flights at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks were impacted all day by Winter Storm Elsa.

Cancellations for departures and arrivals were being posted throughout the day, and on Wednesday night, officials at Bradley said the majority of the evening's flights have been canceled.

"We’re anticipating that there will be impacts to tomorrow morning’s flight schedules as the airlines work to return to normal operations," officials said.

Bradley recommended confirming the status of a flight with the airline before leaving for the airport.

"Passengers who are scheduled to travel [Wednesday] are advised to check with their airline on their individual flight itineraries and any potential rebooking options before heading to the airport," said Alisa Sisic, market manager and public information officer, Bradley International Airport. "Several airlines are issuing travel waivers."

More information can also be found on the airport's website here.

