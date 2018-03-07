Harrison Ford grabs a bite at O'Rourke's in Middletown - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Harrison Ford grabs a bite at O'Rourke's in Middletown

Actor Harrison Ford stopped by O'Rourke's Diner in Middletown on Tuesday. (O'Rourke's Diner Facebook) Actor Harrison Ford stopped by O'Rourke's Diner in Middletown on Tuesday. (O'Rourke's Diner Facebook)
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -

He didn't have to apologize for the mess this time around.

Though, Harrison Ford's stop at a diner in Middletown was not nearly as eventful as Han Solo's Mos Eisley Cantina visit in Star Wars.

The actor visited O'Rourke's Diner on Tuesday.

He even posed for a photo with the staff.