AUDIO: Newington Public Schools announces snow day in the most hilarious way possible

Parents have heard their fair share of "robo calls" when it comes to school cancellation announcements, but not like this.

Rhonda, the voice of Newington Public Schools, left one message on Wednesday morning that had parents and students laughing pretty hard.

"Around 11:00 according to the news, the skies are supposed to open and locusts will come down and everyone will be crashing into one another," Rhonda said. "To avoid the locusts, schools will be closed today."

The call has been making the rounds on social media.

