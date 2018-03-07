Gov. directs early release of nonessential government employees

The governor said nonessential state employees will be released early in staggered phases on Wednesday as Winter Storm Elsa approaches.

The 15-minute intervals will start at noon.

“After consulting with our emergency management team, we are directing state employees to head home today in staggered phases beginning at noon in order to ensure that folks are off the roads by the rush-hour period when the snowfall is forecast to be at its heaviest,” said Gov. Dannel Malloy. “We are also encouraging private sector businesses to consider similar plans. Travel will be dangerous this afternoon with white-out conditions at times – if you do not need to be on the road this afternoon and evening, please stay safely at home.”

Releases are being staggered within agencies in order to mitigate traffic issues and minimize bottlenecks, Malloy said.

Agency heads being required to stagger the releases are being contacted directly with specific instructions. State employees will receive specific instructions on their specifically designated release time from their agency heads.

More on the early release plan for state employees can be found here.

