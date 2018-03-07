Gov. urges drivers to stay off the roads

As Winter Storm Elsa dumped snow across the state, Gov. Dannel Malloy issued a tractor trailer and tandem trailer ban on state highways until 10 p.m., except I-84.

On Wednesday, he activated the state's Emergency Operations Center at 11 a.m.

New York State enacted a ban on tractor trailers earlier in the day.

“As roads continue to deteriorate and out of an abundance of caution, we are putting a tractor-trailer ban in effect until further notice,” Malloy said. “There are substantial concerns about driver safety and we need to keep the roads as clear as possible. Again, we are advising that folks stay home unless absolutely critical tonight.”

The ban was lifted at 10 p.m., except on I-84. Malloy said it will remain in effect until further notice on I-84.

Malloy said advance warning of the storm is making it easier to deal with so far.

He will have another media briefing at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

"Everyone has had plenty of notice," he said. "This did not sneak up on us. Lots of companies are sending their employees home early, we know that fewer people went to work today than normal. So I think everyone is responding well, but if you don't need to be on the road, don't be on the road."

The governor said nonessential state employees were released early in staggered phases on Wednesday as Winter Storm Elsa gained strength.

“After consulting with our emergency management team, we are directing state employees to head home today in staggered phases beginning at noon in order to ensure that folks are off the roads by the rush-hour period when the snowfall is forecast to be at its heaviest,” Malloy said. “We are also encouraging private sector businesses to consider similar plans. Travel will be dangerous this afternoon with white-out conditions at times – if you do not need to be on the road this afternoon and evening, please stay safely at home.”

Releases are being staggered within agencies in order to mitigate traffic issues and minimize bottlenecks, Malloy said.

Agency heads were required to stagger the releases are being contacted directly with specific instructions. State employees will receive specific instructions on their specifically designated release time from their agency heads.

