Gov. urges drivers to stay off the roads, issues tractor trailer ban

Gov. Dannel Malloy held a briefing about Winter Storm Elsa at noon.

He activated the state's Emergency Operations Center at 11 a.m.

"While there is no highway ban in effect, it is strongly recommended motorists stay off roads unless absolutely necessary," Malloy said during the briefing. "This will allow [Department of Transportation] crews to clear roads as efficiently as possible. Employers that can allow people to work from home or alter hours are encouraged to do so."

New York State enacted a ban on tractor trailers earlier in the day.

Gov. Malloy did the same on Wednesday evening, issuing a tractor-trailer and tandem trailer ban across all CT highways.

Read the latest Channel 3 forecast here.

Malloy said advance warning of the storm is making it easier to deal with so far.

"Everyone has had plenty of notice," he said. "This did not sneak up on us. Lots of companies are sending their employees home early, we know that fewer people went to work today than normal. So I think everyone is responding well, but if you don't need to be on the road, don't be on the road."

The governor said nonessential state employees were released early in staggered phases on Wednesday as Winter Storm Elsa gained strength.

The 15-minute intervals began at noon.

“After consulting with our emergency management team, we are directing state employees to head home today in staggered phases beginning at noon in order to ensure that folks are off the roads by the rush-hour period when the snowfall is forecast to be at its heaviest,” Malloy said. “We are also encouraging private sector businesses to consider similar plans. Travel will be dangerous this afternoon with white-out conditions at times – if you do not need to be on the road this afternoon and evening, please stay safely at home.”

Releases are being staggered within agencies in order to mitigate traffic issues and minimize bottlenecks, Malloy said.

Agency heads being required to stagger the releases are being contacted directly with specific instructions. State employees will receive specific instructions on their specifically designated release time from their agency heads.

More on the early release plan for state employees can be found here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.