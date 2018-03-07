Road conditions continue to deteriorate as heavy snow falls

A look at the conditions on I-84 in Danbury Wednesday afternoon (CT DOT)

As Winter Storm Elsa dumps heavy snow across the state, road conditions have become treacherous as the evening went on.

As of Wednesday night, there were snow-covered roads everywhere, causing dangerous conditions.

A section of I-91 southbound in Rocky Hill near exit 24 and 23 was closed for a period of time where cars were stuck on the highway.

The highway has since reopened.

As the evening went on, highway conditions deteriorated all over the state, including I-84 and I-95.

Just before 2 p.m. in Norfolk, officials said a jack-knifed tractor-trailer had closed part of Route 44. The road has since reopened.

A look at the traffic cameras on highways across the state Wednesday evening showed snow-covered roads, making for tricky travel.

Plow truck drivers in most cities and towns finished their prep work on the roads and were waiting for the rest of the storm to arrive before putting their blades down.

The Channel 3 Early Warning Weather Tracker's crew noticed substantially fewer people out on the roads on Wednesday on Interstate 84 in Southbury.

The state Department of Transportation said there are 634 active state trucks on the road. It also has 200 contractors on standby and ready to move out when needed.

