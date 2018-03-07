Road conditions expected to deteriorate

Snow started to accumulate early Wednesday morning on I-84 in Southbury. (WFSB)

With the first few flakes from Winter Storm Elsa arriving, the road conditions are expected to rapidly deteriorate once the storm really gets going.

As of 11 a.m., it was smooth sailing.

Plow truck drivers in most cities and towns finished their prep work on the roads and were waiting for the rest of the storm to arrive before putting their blades down.

The Channel 3 Early Warning Weather Tracker's crew noticed substantially fewer people out on the roads on Wednesday on Interstate 84 in Southbury.

The state Department of Transportation said there are 634 active state trucks on the road. It also has 200 contractors on standby and ready to move out when needed.

