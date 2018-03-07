New York enacts travel ban for tractor trailers up to CT state line

New York State issued a travel advisory ahead of Winter Storm Elsa.

It's in effect for all areas east of Interstate 81, which includes Interstate 84 to the Connecticut state line.

Officials said that means a travel ban on tractor trailers is in effect due to potentially hazardous winter weather conditions.

All tractor trailers, tandem trailers, buses, box trucks, and other high profile vehicles are restricted from entering the following roadways:

NYS Thruway from Exit 36 to NYC, including the Berkshire Spur to the Massachusetts State Line, I-95, Garden State Parkway Connector and I-287

I-88 from Binghamton to Albany

I-81 from Pennsylvania line to the New York State Thruway

Route 17 Binghamton to I-84

I-84 from the Connecticut State Line to the Pennsylvania State Line

I-684 from I-84 to I-287

See the latest travel conditions in Connecticut on the Channel 3 traffic map here.

For the latest on the forecast in Connecticut, read here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.