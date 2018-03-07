New Haven posts parking ban, readies dozens of trucks for storm

Winter Storm Elsa may not have the same effect on the shoreline that it does on the rest of the state, but the New Haven area is still expected to get several inches of snow.

It started flurrying in the area around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The city put on its blue lights, signifying that a parking ban goes into effect at noon and runs 24 hours for downtown. For residential neighborhoods, it runs until 8 a.m. on Friday.

The city told Channel 3 that it has 40 trucks ready to go on its 231 miles of road.

Once the storm passes, it said it will focus on the downtown area first to make sure the snow is removed in time for the St. Patrick's Day Parade over the weekend.

People in New Haven said they don't like the storm, but they'll deal with it.

“I don’t care, I’ve got to trample through it either way, got to get to work, got to get home," said Gerry Burkett, New Haven. "It don’t bother me.”

Also in New Haven, Yale University canceled classes for the rest of the day and is closing non-critical services starting at noon.

