Nor'easter intensified quickly along shoreline

At first Winter Storm Elsa did not have the same effect on the shoreline that it did on the rest of the state, but the snow quickly intensified on Wednesday evening.

It started flurrying in the area around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, and it started to ramp up by 1:30 p.m. Snow quickly got heavier on Wednesday evening.

The city put on its blue lights, signifying that a parking ban went into effect at noon and runs 24 hours for downtown. For residential neighborhoods, it runs until 8 a.m. on Friday.

The city told Channel 3 that it had 40 trucks ready to go on its 231 miles of road.

On Wednesday evening, there were a number of tractor trailers who ignored the travel ban, but others listened and pulled over into the rest stop on I-95.

“I was supposed to be there 7, 8 o’clock in the morning but that ain’t happening, I called my company and the dispatcher, safety told me just shut it down, and that’s what I did," said James Walker, of Pennsylvania.

Once the storm passes, crews in New Haven said they will focus on the downtown area first to make sure the snow is removed in time for the St. Patrick's Day Parade over the weekend.

People in New Haven said they don't like the storm, but they'll deal with it.

“I don’t care, I’ve got to trample through it either way, got to get to work, got to get home," said Gerry Burkett, New Haven. "It doesn’t bother me.”

The snow may be slowing down drivers, but not those who operate these food trucks.

The lunch trucks on Long Wharf always hit the spot, and even with the snow, wind, and rain, a handful of these trucks were still braving Winter Storm Elsa and the elements.

While a major march storm might mean fewer customers, for one owner, the decision to be open on Wednesday was rather simple.

"Everybody was saying, 'you still want to go out there with the snow,' and I was like year I still have to pay my bills, so I'm here to serve my people. We still see cars here. It's kind of slow today with the snow, wind and rain, but still have to make my bills," said Jose Acevedo from New Haven.

While these food truck were looking to make some money, others were out on the road just looking to get home.

"Coming from Old Greenwich and heading to East Hampton, so it's going to be fun. Hopefully it doesn't get any worse before we get home. Got to kind of watch out because the car kept kind of jerking a couple of times, here it's not so bad, but I can expect it getting worse though," said Dakota Spencer of East Hampton.

Also in New Haven, Yale University canceled classes for the rest of the day and is closing non-critical services starting at noon.

