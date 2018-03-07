Some schools opted for a half day despite storm threat

Rocky Hill High School dismissed just before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. (WFSB)

Snow from Winter Storm Elsa began falling Wednesday morning but wasn't expected to intensify until the afternoon.

Many school districts canceled ahead of time.

Some, like Rocky Hill, got in a half day and released later in the morning.

Light rain fell when students were released just before 11:30 a.m.

Elsewhere, schools were closed in South Windsor, Hartford and many other cities and towns.

Some districts said they've tallied seven snow days for the year, which has pushed back the school year to mid-June.

After Wednesday, it could go back even further in districts that opted to close.

In Rocky Hill, however, parents said they're happy students were at least able to salvage Wednesday.

“I’m happy about it," said Dena Branciforte, a parent. "They started school late after Labor Day this year, so they’re already getting out a lot later than the other schools, so I appreciate them not having to take any more days in the summer.”

The snow started coming down, and fast, by 1:30 p.m. in the area.

