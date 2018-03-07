Stratford police search for missing man who suffers from dementia

Police in Stratford said they are looking for a man with dementia who has been reported missing.

Anthony Capuano, 79, was last seen on March 6 at 6 p.m.

Police said he was driving a blue 2007 Chrysler 300 with the license plate YW9001.

Capuano is 5’7” tall, with brown eyes and white hair. Police said he suffers from dementia and other medical issues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Stratford police at 203-385-4100.

