WINTER STORM ELSA IS WINDING DOWN...

A WINTER STORM WARNING remains in effect for Northern CT.

The worst of Elsa is now behind us and the snowfall totals are impressive. Here are just a few: New Fairfield: 24", Newtown: 19.6", Ridgefield: 19", Northford: 15.7", Wallingford: 13" and Branford at 13". The forecast played out very nicely with anywhere from 2-5" of snow in SE CT to over 2 feet in parts of NW CT. The heavy snow really started to measure up in the afternoon and continued all night long.

Please be careful this morning driving around. While the DOT did a great job once again, there's still a lot of snow out there and some of the road conditions could be compromised. Headlights on for safety today!

TODAY

Overall, today is going to be a much better day weather wise. Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy and there could be a passing snow shower or two. Highs will range from 38-45. There will be some melting, but plenty of snow will remain on the ground at the end of the day. However, the roads will be in much better shape by this afternoon.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND…

This will be a relatively quiet period. In the aftermath of Winter Storm Elsa, we expect a partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, chilly Friday with lows in the mid to upper 20s and highs in the low and middle 40s. Like today, there will be a chance for a few snow showers.

The weekend looks good. Saturday should be partly sunny, but there will be a brisk northwest wind. Highs will range from 40-45. Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and the wind will be lighter. Morning lows will be in 20s and temperatures should rise well into the 40s Sunday afternoon.

Don’t forget, this weekend we will “spring forward” to daylight Saving time! This is when we turn our clocks ahead 1 hour when we go to bed Saturday night. On Saturday, the sun will rise at 6:11 and it will set at 5:52. Because of the time change, the sun will rise at 7:09 Sunday morning and it will set at 6:53 in the evening!

MONDAY AND TUESDAY…

A coastal storm on Monday is now looking more likely. The GFS model is forecasting accumulating snow and gusty winds on Monday. The European Model is forecasting more of a brushing. The storm could linger into Tuesday. We will keep you updated over the coming days. The last thing we need is another major storm! We’ve already had 2 major Nor’easters in less than a week!

No matter what happens Monday and Tuesday, we should see a return to fair, seasonably chilly weather by midweek.

FEBRUARY RECAP

The average temperature for February came in at 35.5 degrees, which makes this February the 5th warmest in 113 years of record keeping for the Greater Hartford Area! The warmest February on record for the Greater Hartford Area was in 1998 when the average temperature was 36.2 degrees. February 1954 is in 2nd place with an average temperature of 36.1. February 2012 is in 3rd place with an average temperature of 35.7. February 1925 is in 4th place with an average temperature of 35.6. Currently, February 1981 is in 5th place with an average temperature of 35.3 degrees.

We had plenty of precipitation in February. The grand total was 5.13” at Bradley International. This includes rain and the water equivalent of snow and ice. Normal precipitation for February is 2.89”. That means we had a surplus of 2.24”. Total snowfall for the month was 8.3”, which is 2.7” below normal.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

