Northwestern CT walloped by storm

Plow truck drivers piled snow around the Litchfield Green on Thursday morning. (WFSB)

Litchfield County received the brunt of Winter Storm Elsa on Wednesday.

The snow started in the morning and ramped up during the afternoon hours.

Thursday, plow trucks were seen piling the snow high around the Litchfield Green. Their drivers worked through the night to clean up the roads.

However, Channel 3's crews did not see the type of devastation from downed trees or power outages like was seen in other parts of the state.

Eversource has fewer than 10 outages as of 4 a.m. on Thursday.

Last night, dozens of Eversource crews were in the area from all over the country. They were ready to respond to any outages.

Crews from Litchfield Public Works were called in around 7 a.m. on Wednesday. They said their 11 routes they follow were pre-treated. Those routes include municipal lots and buildings.

“I'm looking at gusts up to 40 miles an hour with some heavy blowing snow, and very slippery conditions," said Rich Jespersen, public works, Litchfield.

Their work isn't quite over yet.

Crews told Channel 3 on Thursday morning that around 10 or 11 p.m. on Wednesday night, things became difficult. The snow picked up.

