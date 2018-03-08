Snow moves out but roads remain slick

Winter Storm Elsa dumped heavy wet snow across the state, including in the Yantic section of Norwich. (Jeff/iWitness)

Winter Storm Elsa is on its way out of the state, but in its wake it left up to 2 feet of snow in places, slick roads and thousands of customers without power.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties until 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said places like New Fairfield saw up top 24 inches. Wallingford and Branford saw anywhere from 15 to 13 inches. The other end of the state, New London, only saw about 3 inches.

"The heavy snow really started to measure up in the afternoon and continued all night long," Haney said.

Eversource reported nearly 122,000 outages across the state around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. United Illuminating reported more than 12,500.

"It's a very snowy start," Haney said. "The snow pulls away [Thursday] morning."

School districts began announcing closings decisions on Wednesday. More have since been added to the list.

A number of roads were closed around the state.

"Please be careful [Thursday] morning driving around," Haney advised. "While the [Department of Transportation] did a great job once again, there's still a lot of snow out there and some of the road conditions could be compromised. Headlights on for safety!"

The rest of the day may feature a few snow showers, but nothing substantial.

"Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy and there could be a passing snow shower or two," Haney said.

Temperatures should climb into the upper 30s and low 40s.

"This will be a relatively quiet period," Haney said. "In the aftermath of Winter Storm Elsa, we expect a partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, chilly Friday."

The weekend looks good.

"Saturday should be partly sunny, but there will be a brisk northwest wind," Haney said. "Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and the wind will be lighter."



