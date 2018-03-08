Storm cleanup continues as schools, roads remain closed

Winter Storm Elsa moved out overnight, leaving behind several inches of snow (Christina Behr)

Winter Storm Elsa has left the state, but in its wake it left up to 2 feet of snow in places, slick roads and thousands of customers without power.

"The rest of today will feature more clouds than sun, perhaps a passing rain or snow shower (nothing significant)," Meteorologist Mark Dixon said.

All alerts, including a winter storm warning, were canceled.

Dixon said places like New Fairfield saw up top 26.2 inches. Wallingford and Branford saw anywhere from 15 to 13 inches.

Southington and Burlington saw 16 inches of snow, and Cheshire and New Haven saw about 11 inches.

New London, only saw about 3 inches.

more totals, specific to hartford and new haven counties... pic.twitter.com/B1F4Tm2zDe — Mark Dixon (@MarkDixonTV) March 8, 2018

a look at snowfall totals from across the state, quite a spread... as expected, the most in western/northwest ct - then considerably less in coastal-southeast ct! pic.twitter.com/6lsbhXUwFd — Mark Dixon (@MarkDixonTV) March 8, 2018

The heavy snow really started to measure up in the afternoon and continued all night long.

School districts began announcing closings decisions on Wednesday. Now the focus is activities. See the list of cancellations here.

For more on power restoration efforts, read here.

A number of roads were closed around the state. Stay on top of the traffic situation with the Channel 3 traffic map here.

"Please be careful [Thursday] morning driving around," Meteorologist Scot Haney advised. "While the [Department of Transportation] did a great job once again, there's still a lot of snow out there and some of the road conditions could be compromised. Headlights on for safety!"

Temperatures should climb into the upper 30s and low 40s.

"We’re on track for a calm, quiet, storm-free, uneventful weekend with highs in the 40s," Dixon said.

"Saturday should be partly sunny, but there will be a brisk northwest wind," Haney said. "Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and the wind will be lighter."

Then, Connecticut may be looking at another storm at the start of next week.

"Early next week, there is still a bit of model spread and uncertainty to the what could be a third nor’easter in less than a two week period, Dixon said. "[It] could brush us, could be a near miss [or] could be more impactful. [It's] too early to tell."

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.