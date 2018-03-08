Storm cleanup continues as schools, roads remain closed

Several attackers pulled Gwala off his bicycle as he cycled up a steep hill and sawed into his right calf, damaging muscle, nerves, and bone.More >
Several attackers pulled Gwala off his bicycle as he cycled up a steep hill and sawed into his right calf, damaging muscle, nerves, and bone.More >
Winter Storm Elsa has left the state, but in its wake it left up to 2 feet of snow in places, slick roads and thousands of customers without power.More >
Winter Storm Elsa has left the state, but in its wake it left up to 2 feet of snow in places, slick roads and thousands of customers without power.More >
Winter Storm Elsa dropped the heaviest snow across the state on Wednesday night, causing dangerous conditions on CT roads.More >
Winter Storm Elsa dropped the heaviest snow across the state on Wednesday night, causing dangerous conditions on CT roads.More >
Parents have heard their fair share of "robo calls" when it comes to school cancellation announcements, but not like this.More >
Parents have heard their fair share of "robo calls" when it comes to school cancellation announcements, but not like this.More >
WINTER STORM ELSA IS MOVING OUT.More >
WINTER STORM ELSA IS MOVING OUT.More >
A 14-year-old boy was arrested for pretending to be a sheriff's deputy, launching phony investigations and pulling people over in his neighborhood.More >
A 14-year-old boy was arrested for pretending to be a sheriff's deputy, launching phony investigations and pulling people over in his neighborhood.More >
Litchfield County received the brunt of Winter Storm Elsa on Wednesday.More >
Litchfield County received the brunt of Winter Storm Elsa on Wednesday.More >
The snow may have never bothered Elsa anyway, but it caused trouble across Connecticut Wednesday into Thursday.More >
The snow may have never bothered Elsa anyway, but it caused trouble across Connecticut Wednesday into Thursday.More >
The governor said dozens of roads are closed, thousands remain without power and public safety is the priority when it comes to restoration.More >
The governor said dozens of roads are closed, thousands remain without power and public safety is the priority when it comes to restoration.More >
A state representative from Hartford accused of sending inappropriate text messages to a teenage girl intends to resign.More >
A state representative from Hartford accused of sending inappropriate text messages to a teenage girl intends to resign.More >