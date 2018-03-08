Storm leaves behind damage, thousands of power outages

Winter Storm Elsa moved out overnight, leaving behind several inches of snow (Christina Behr)

Winter Storm Elsa brought trees and wires down across the state (WFSB)

Winter Storm Elsa has left the state, but in its wake it left up to 2 feet of snow in places, slick roads and thousands of customers without power.

Places like New Fairfield saw up top 26.2 inches. Wallingford and Branford saw anywhere from 15 to 13 inches.

Southington and Burlington saw 16 inches of snow, and Cheshire and New Haven saw about 11 inches. New London, only saw about 3 inches.

more totals, specific to hartford and new haven counties... pic.twitter.com/B1F4Tm2zDe — Mark Dixon (@MarkDixonTV) March 8, 2018

a look at snowfall totals from across the state, quite a spread... as expected, the most in western/northwest ct - then considerably less in coastal-southeast ct! pic.twitter.com/6lsbhXUwFd — Mark Dixon (@MarkDixonTV) March 8, 2018

See the list of snowfall totals from around the state here.

Storm clean up continues, and thousands are still without power. Officials say restoration could take days.

On Thursday, Madison announced that schools would be closed on Friday because of power outages and to allow for storm clean up efforts.

See the updated list of school closings and delays here.

The rest of the week looks calm.

"Tomorrow will be another breezy, chilly day with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

It'll be partly sunny in the morning, but clouds develop in the afternoon, and snow showers could move across the state.

"Saturday should will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies and there could be a few flurries and snow showers in the state during the afternoon," DePrest said, adding that Sunday will be better.

A coastal storm is possible on Monday, but guidance models are offering several possibilities.

"The European Model is forecasting a complete miss. Meanwhile, the GFS (American Model) is forecasting a brushing of snow Monday afternoon and evening. Another model, the Canadian Model, is forecasting a miss, but a close call," DePrest said.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.