Storm leaves outages, downed trees and plenty of snow

The snow may have never bothered Elsa anyway, but it caused trouble across Connecticut Wednesday into Thursday.

Winter Storm Elsa left power outages, downed trees and a lot of snow.

As of 6 a.m., 124,000 Eversource customers were without power. For United Illuminating, it was more than 12,600.

At the nor'easter's peak, 160,000 customers were in the dark on Wednesday night.

As far as the snow goes, the storm left up to 2 feet in some places like in Litchfield County.

For more on snowfall totals and the forecast, head here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.