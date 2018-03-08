Travel delays expected on the roads, rails and skies

State police warned drivers to clear snow from their roofs before hitting the road. (WFSB)

Dozens of roads were closed, train service was affected and flights were canceled in the aftermath of Winter Storm Elsa.

Channel 3 tracked more than 30 road closures from downed wires and trees.

Keep up-to-date on the traffic situation with the Channel 3 traffic map here.

State police issued a warning to drivers on Thursday morning to clear their vehicles.

#CTtraffic: As you dig out and clear sidewalks and fire hydrants, don’t forget to clear your vehicle of all ice and snow before traveling on highways and roadways. pic.twitter.com/WMoIFOPJXK — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 8, 2018

On the rails, Metro-North reported operating on a reduced scheduled. Check it out here.

Shoreline east reported that its service has been suspended indefinitely.

CT Transit also said its buses are delayed.

"As a result of the significant snowfall, while all efforts are being made to operate regularly scheduled service, there may be delays on some routes," CT Transit said in a statement. "Customers should anticipate delays in service in greater Hartford this morning."

At Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, airport officials reported that the airlines are still catching up with their schedules. Approximately 30 percent of morning departures canceled.

"Passengers who are scheduled to travel today are advised to check with their airline on their individual flight itineraries and any potential rebooking options before heading to the airport," said Alisa Sisic, manager of marketing, public information officer, Bradley Airport.

Get updates on flights from the airport's website here.

