Tree brings down live wires onto firetruck during house fire in East Hartford

Firefighters responded to a fire in East Hartford on Thursday morning only to have a tree bring live wires down on one of their trucks.

Police said it happened on Middle Drive.

While firefighters were dousing the flames, the tree came down onto the truck.

No one was hurt.

Crews reported that they were waiting for Eversource to respond to clear the lines.

