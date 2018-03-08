Gov. orders delayed opening for state offices

The governor announced on Thursday that all state offices will have a one hour delayed opening due to Winter Storm Elsa.

Gov. Dannel Malloy said inclement weather conditions left the roads dangerous across the state.

He said he'll hold a briefing to update the state on cleanup efforts around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. Stream it here.

“As the clean-up from yesterday’s winter storm continues, we feel that it’s best to delay the opening of state offices in order to allow crews a little extra time to plow the roads and parking lots,” Malloy said. “We encourage everyone to exercise extreme caution while driving. We especially want to thank our hardworking state and local plow crews who have been working throughout the night to clear the roads across our state.”

Malloy said nonessential, first-shift employees should report to work one hour from their normal reporting time.

