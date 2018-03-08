Crash involving vehicle, tractor trailer closes I-84 in Vernon

A serious crash closed I-84 east in Vernon on Thursday morning. (Vernon police)

At least one person was "unresponsive" in a crash on Interstate 84 east in Vernon.

According to dispatchers, the crash happened between exits 64/65 and 66 on Thursday morning.

The highway is closed at Dobson Road.

It involved a vehicle and a tractor trailer.

The Life Star emergency helicopter was said to be en route.

There's no word on a cause.

