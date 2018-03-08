Hartford state rep. accused of sending inappropriate messages to resign

A state representative from Hartford accused of sending inappropriate messages to a teenage girl intends to resign.

Rep. Angel Arce, a Democrat, allegedly told the state House of Representative's leadership of his intention.

"Representative Arce has informed House leadership of his intention to resign from the legislature, and under the circumstances it is clearly the right thing to do," said Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz, a Democrat representing Berlin and Southington. "The residents of Hartford’s 4th District deserve new representation at the Capitol and now that process will be able to begin.”

Earlier this month, Aresimowicz removed Arce from all of his committees and asked for his resignation.

The Hartford Courant reported that it was given Facebook messages from a friend of the teenage girl, who was 16 at the time. The messages between Arce and the girl were described as "affectionate," though not obscene.

Channel 3 also learned that Arce was spoken to about his behavior about a year ago. The behavior then involved a legislative staffer who declined to file a complaint.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.