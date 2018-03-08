Multi-car crash closes Route 2 east in East Hartford

Delays are being reported on Route 2 east in East Hartford (CT DOT)

Part of Route 2 east in East Hartford is closed because of a multi-car crash.

The crash was reported a little after 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The highway is closed between exits 5A and 5B.

