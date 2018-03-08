Serious injuries reported in Route 2 crash

Delays are being reported on Route 2 east in East Hartford (CT DOT)

Part of Route 2 east in East Hartford was closed because of a multi-car crash on Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported a little after 1 p.m. on Thursday, and involved two cars and two tractor trailers.

Serious injuries were reported.

The highway was closed between exits 5A and 5B. It reopened a few hours later.

Police said all individuals involved in the crash, except one, were taken to hospitals for evaluation.

