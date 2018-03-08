PD: Woman slapped, pushed Vernon group home resident

A Hartford woman is facing charges after police said she assaulted a resident of a Vernon group home.

Last October, police said 54-year-old Obbileita Prude reportedly bullied the victim, slapped his face, and pushed him against a wall.

Police said the victim is an adult but has the cognitive functioning of a small child.

Prude was arrested and charged with cruelty to persons, third-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and unlawful restraint.

She was held on a $10,000 bond.

