PD: Woman slapped, pushed Vernon group home resident

VERNON, CT (WFSB) -

A Hartford woman is facing charges after police said she assaulted a resident of a Vernon group home.

Last October, police said 54-year-old Obbileita Prude reportedly bullied the victim, slapped his face, and pushed him against a wall.

Police said the victim is an adult but has the cognitive functioning of a small child. 

Prude was arrested and charged with cruelty to persons, third-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and unlawful restraint.

She was held on a $10,000 bond.

