NRA references in state law becoming issue in governor race

A call to end the National Rifle Association's official role in Connecticut's firearms permitting process is becoming an issue in the governor's race.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, a Democrat exploring a possible gubernatorial run, wants state officials to remove the NRA from a state statute requiring residents seeking a pistol permit to complete a training course with NRA-certified instructors or a state agency.

He says Connecticut is "inadvertently supporting" the NRA by recognizing it in statutes.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy agreed Thursday, claiming it's "a betrayal of the children we lost at Sandy Hook" by referencing the NRA in state law. He's not running for re-election.

Republican governor candidates Peter Lumaj and Tim Herbst claim Bronin and Malloy are insulting law-abiding gun owners and trying to score political points.

