Snowfall totals around the state

Northwest CT saw the most snow from Winter Storm Elsa (WFSB)

Winter Storm Elsa has come and gone, and left a whole lot of snow behind.

Channel 3 meteorologists have compiled a list of snowfall totals from around the state.

...Litchfield County...

Warren 28.0 530 AM 3/08 Broadcast Media

4 SSW Cornwall Bridg 26.0 700 AM 3/08 CoCoRaHS

Sharon 23.0 530 AM 3/08 Broadcast Media

Norfolk 19.4 800 AM 3/08 Co-Op Observer

Litchfield 14.0 900 AM 3/08 Dept of Highways

Roxbury 13.2 715 AM 3/08 Trained Spotter

New Milford 13.0 643 AM 3/08 Trained Spotter

5 NNW Winsted 12.5 700 AM 3/08 CoCoRaHS

Canaan 12.3 900 AM 3/08 Dept of Highways

Bakersville 12.3 700 AM 3/08 Co-Op Observer

3 SW New Hartford 12.3 700 AM 3/08 CoCoRaHS

Harwinton 12.0 400 AM 3/08 Trained Spotter

Winsted 11.0 700 AM 3/08 Trained Spotter

2 S Torrington 9.5 100 AM 3/08 Trained Spotter

5 SSW New Milford 9.0 800 AM 3/08 CoCoRaHS

3 WNW Winsted 8.5 900 AM 3/08 Dept of Highways

1 WNW Oakville 8.0 718 AM 3/08 CoCoRaHS

Barkhamsted 7.0 800 AM 3/08 Co-Op Observer

...Hartford County...

SOUTHINGTON 16.5 1106 AM 3/08 Trained Spotter

1 E Farmington 15.5 700 AM 3/08 CoCoRaHS

1 E East Hartford 15.0 700 AM 3/08 CoCoRaHS

Manchester 13.5 741 AM 3/08 Ham Radio

1 NE Terryville 12.3 700 AM 3/08 CoCoRaHS

Wethersfield 11.5 1101 AM 3/08 Ham Radio

2 WNW Canton 11.0 700 AM 3/08 CoCoRaHS

Enfield 10.3 1023 AM 3/08 Social Media

2 SSE West Hartford 10.0 700 AM 3/08 CoCoRaHS

Burlington 10.0 800 AM 3/08 Co-Op Observer

3 E New Hartford 9.5 700 AM 3/08 CoCoRaHS

Windsor Locks 8.7 715 AM 3/08 Airport

North Granby 8.0 731 AM 3/08 Trained Spotter

South Windsor 8.0 634 AM 3/08 Trained Spotter

...Tolland County...

Tolland 15.0 642 AM 3/08 Trained Spotter

Coventry 14.6 838 AM 3/08 Trained Spotter

3 S Bolton 13.2 700 AM 3/08 CoCoRaHS

Columbia 12.2 611 AM 3/08 Ham Radio

Somers 11.2 600 AM 3/08 CoCoRaHS

Storrs 9.2 800 AM 3/08 Co-Op Observer

Andover 8.5 1110 AM 3/08 Trained Spotter

2 W Ellington 8.5 800 AM 3/08 CoCoRaHS

...Windham County...

Pomfret 11.0 628 AM 3/08 Trained Spotter

Ashford 10.0 1122 AM 3/08 Ham Radio

1 NNE Killingly 9.0 900 AM 3/08 CoCoRaHS

Chaplin 8.0 1204 PM 3/08 Ham Radio

Woodstock 8.0 1208 PM 3/08 Ham Radio

Putnam 7.0 1228 PM 3/08 Social Media

2 NNW Sterling 6.8 600 AM 3/08 CoCoRaHS

1 WNW Thompson 5.5 700 AM 3/08 CoCoRaHS

Danielson 5.0 800 AM 3/08 Ham Radio

Windham 4.6 830 AM 3/08 CoCoRaHS

Brooklyn 4.5 1210 PM 3/08 Ham Radio

...Fairfield County...

New Fairfield 26.8 330 AM 3/08 Trained Spotter

Newtown 24.3 210 AM 3/08 Amateur Radio

1 SSW Germantown 16.5 1200 AM 3/08 Social Media

Danbury 16.2 500 AM 3/08 Trained Spotter

Monroe 16.0 235 AM 3/08 Public

3 ESE Bethel 16.0 700 AM 3/08 CoCoRaHS

Shelton 16.0 649 AM 3/08 Amateur Radio

1 SSE Ridgefield 12.8 800 AM 3/08 CoCoRaHS

3 NW Stamford 8.2 856 AM 3/08 Trained Spotter

5 SE Bedford 8.2 830 AM 3/08 CoCoRaHS

3 NNW Norwalk 6.1 700 AM 3/08 CoCoRaHS

Bridgeport Airport 6.0 1200 AM 3/08 Co-Op Observer

2 NW Darien 5.9 700 AM 3/08 CoCoRaHS

...Middlesex County...

Ivoryton 10.7 630 AM 3/08 Public

...New Haven County...

Wolcott 18.5 528 AM 3/08 Social Media

Seymour 15.5 952 AM 3/08 585 FT ELEVATION

2 ESE North Haven 14.5 641 AM 3/08 Social Media

1 WNW Wallingford 14.0 900 AM 3/08 CoCoRaHS

Madison 13.1 130 AM 3/08 Public

Branford 13.0 1200 AM 3/08 Trained Spotter

1 NE Naugatuck 11.7 600 AM 3/08 CoCoRaHS

Guilford 11.5 947 AM 3/08 Public

Cheshire 11.2 800 AM 3/08 Trained Spotter

New Haven 11.0 130 AM 3/08 Public

2 ENE Prospect 11.0 600 AM 3/08 CoCoRaHS

Waterbury 10.4 315 AM 3/08 Trained Spotter

...New London County...

Ledyard Center 4.3 1200 AM 3/08 Trained Spotter

2 WNW Niantic 3.8 600 AM 3/08 CoCoRaHS

New London 3.6 700 AM 3/08 CoCoRaHS

Norwich 3.0 700 AM 3/08 Co-Op Observer

2 S Waterford 2.2 700 AM 3/08 CoCoRaHS

3 E Mystic 1.5 700 AM 3/08 CoCoRaHS

3 SW Pawcatuck 1.5 700 AM 3/08 CoCoRaHS

