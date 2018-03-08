Snowfall totals around the state - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Winter Storm Elsa

Snowfall totals around the state

Northwest CT saw the most snow from Winter Storm Elsa (WFSB) Northwest CT saw the most snow from Winter Storm Elsa (WFSB)
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Winter Storm Elsa has come and gone, and left a whole lot of snow behind.

Channel 3 meteorologists have compiled a list of snowfall totals from around the state.

...Litchfield County...

  •    Warren                28.0   530 AM  3/08  Broadcast Media
  •    4 SSW Cornwall Bridg  26.0   700 AM  3/08  CoCoRaHS
  •    Sharon                23.0   530 AM  3/08  Broadcast Media
  •    Norfolk               19.4   800 AM  3/08  Co-Op Observer
  •    Litchfield            14.0   900 AM  3/08  Dept of Highways
  •    Roxbury               13.2   715 AM  3/08  Trained Spotter
  •    New Milford           13.0   643 AM  3/08  Trained Spotter
  •    5 NNW Winsted         12.5   700 AM  3/08  CoCoRaHS
  •    Canaan                12.3   900 AM  3/08  Dept of Highways
  •    Bakersville           12.3   700 AM  3/08  Co-Op Observer
  •    3 SW New Hartford     12.3   700 AM  3/08  CoCoRaHS
  •    Harwinton             12.0   400 AM  3/08  Trained Spotter
  •    Winsted               11.0   700 AM  3/08  Trained Spotter
  •    2 S Torrington         9.5   100 AM  3/08  Trained Spotter
  •    5 SSW New Milford      9.0   800 AM  3/08  CoCoRaHS
  •    3 WNW Winsted          8.5   900 AM  3/08  Dept of Highways
  •    1 WNW Oakville         8.0   718 AM  3/08  CoCoRaHS
  •    Barkhamsted            7.0   800 AM  3/08  Co-Op Observer

...Hartford County...

  •    SOUTHINGTON           16.5  1106 AM  3/08  Trained Spotter
  •    1 E Farmington        15.5   700 AM  3/08  CoCoRaHS
  •    1 E East Hartford     15.0   700 AM  3/08  CoCoRaHS
  •    Manchester            13.5   741 AM  3/08  Ham Radio
  •    1 NE Terryville       12.3   700 AM  3/08  CoCoRaHS
  •    Wethersfield          11.5  1101 AM  3/08  Ham Radio
  •    2 WNW Canton          11.0   700 AM  3/08  CoCoRaHS
  •    Enfield               10.3  1023 AM  3/08  Social Media
  •    2 SSE West Hartford   10.0   700 AM  3/08  CoCoRaHS
  •    Burlington            10.0   800 AM  3/08  Co-Op Observer
  •    3 E New Hartford       9.5   700 AM  3/08  CoCoRaHS
  •    Windsor Locks          8.7   715 AM  3/08  Airport
  •    North Granby           8.0   731 AM  3/08  Trained Spotter
  •    South Windsor          8.0   634 AM  3/08  Trained Spotter

...Tolland County...

  •    Tolland               15.0   642 AM  3/08  Trained Spotter
  •    Coventry              14.6   838 AM  3/08  Trained Spotter
  •    3 S Bolton            13.2   700 AM  3/08  CoCoRaHS
  •    Columbia              12.2   611 AM  3/08  Ham Radio
  •    Somers                11.2   600 AM  3/08  CoCoRaHS
  •    Storrs                 9.2   800 AM  3/08  Co-Op Observer
  •    Andover                8.5  1110 AM  3/08  Trained Spotter
  •    2 W Ellington          8.5   800 AM  3/08  CoCoRaHS

...Windham County...

  •    Pomfret               11.0   628 AM  3/08  Trained Spotter
  •    Ashford               10.0  1122 AM  3/08  Ham Radio
  •    1 NNE Killingly        9.0   900 AM  3/08  CoCoRaHS
  •    Chaplin                8.0  1204 PM  3/08  Ham Radio
  •    Woodstock              8.0  1208 PM  3/08  Ham Radio
  •    Putnam                 7.0  1228 PM  3/08  Social Media
  •    2 NNW Sterling         6.8   600 AM  3/08  CoCoRaHS
  •    1 WNW Thompson         5.5   700 AM  3/08  CoCoRaHS
  •    Danielson              5.0   800 AM  3/08  Ham Radio
  •    Windham                4.6   830 AM  3/08  CoCoRaHS
  •    Brooklyn               4.5  1210 PM  3/08  Ham Radio

...Fairfield County...

  •    New Fairfield         26.8   330 AM  3/08  Trained Spotter
  •    Newtown               24.3   210 AM  3/08  Amateur Radio
  •    1 SSW Germantown      16.5  1200 AM  3/08  Social Media
  •    Danbury               16.2   500 AM  3/08  Trained Spotter
  •    Monroe                16.0   235 AM  3/08  Public
  •    3 ESE Bethel          16.0   700 AM  3/08  CoCoRaHS
  •    Shelton               16.0   649 AM  3/08  Amateur Radio
  •    1 SSE Ridgefield      12.8   800 AM  3/08  CoCoRaHS
  •    3 NW Stamford          8.2   856 AM  3/08  Trained Spotter
  •    5 SE Bedford           8.2   830 AM  3/08  CoCoRaHS
  •    3 NNW Norwalk          6.1   700 AM  3/08  CoCoRaHS
  •    Bridgeport Airport     6.0  1200 AM  3/08  Co-Op Observer
  •    2 NW Darien            5.9   700 AM  3/08  CoCoRaHS

...Middlesex County...

  •    Ivoryton              10.7   630 AM  3/08  Public

...New Haven County...

  •    Wolcott               18.5   528 AM  3/08  Social Media
  •    Seymour               15.5   952 AM  3/08  585 FT ELEVATION
  •    2 ESE North Haven     14.5   641 AM  3/08  Social Media
  •    1 WNW Wallingford     14.0   900 AM  3/08  CoCoRaHS
  •    Madison               13.1   130 AM  3/08  Public
  •    Branford              13.0  1200 AM  3/08  Trained Spotter
  •    1 NE Naugatuck        11.7   600 AM  3/08  CoCoRaHS
  •    Guilford              11.5   947 AM  3/08  Public
  •    Cheshire              11.2   800 AM  3/08  Trained Spotter
  •    New Haven             11.0   130 AM  3/08  Public
  •    2 ENE Prospect        11.0   600 AM  3/08  CoCoRaHS
  •    Waterbury             10.4   315 AM  3/08  Trained Spotter

...New London County...

  •    Ledyard Center         4.3  1200 AM  3/08  Trained Spotter
  •    2 WNW Niantic          3.8   600 AM  3/08  CoCoRaHS
  •    New London             3.6   700 AM  3/08  CoCoRaHS
  •    Norwich                3.0   700 AM  3/08  Co-Op Observer
  •    2 S Waterford          2.2   700 AM  3/08  CoCoRaHS
  •    3 E Mystic             1.5   700 AM  3/08  CoCoRaHS
  •    3 SW Pawcatuck         1.5   700 AM  3/08  CoCoRaHS

