Number of flu-related deaths in CT jumps to 112

The Department of Public Health says there have now been 112 deaths in the state that are attributed to the flu.

That number has gone up by seven within the past week.

“While the numbers of hospital and outpatient visits attributed to the flu have decreased over the last several weeks, we still have several more weeks to go in this flu season, and I continue to urge people to take precautions to prevent contracting or spreading the flu,” said DPH Commissioner Dr. Pino.

Health officials said flu activity has already peaked in the state, but it remains high and widespread.

“Statewide emergency department visits attributed to the flu have decreased for the last four weeks, but at 8.8%, remain well above the baseline level of 5% statewide,” health officials said in a press release.

A total of 2,273 patients have been hospitalized with confirmed cases of flu between August 27, 2017 and March 3, 2018. A total of 7,733 influenza positive laboratory tests have been reported during this season.

Among the 112 deaths in the state, 91 were among patients over the age of 65.

