Thousands still without power as storm clean-up continues

Winter Storm Elsa brought trees and wires down across the state (WFSB)

Winter Storm Elsa brought trees down all over the state Wednesday night (Chris Kawecki)

Winter Storm Elsa hit the shoreline particularly hard.

The heavy, wet snow snapped trees and ripped down power lines, leaving thousands without power.

It’s been a busy past few days for first responders, public works crews, and utility companies.

It was a big storm and the clean up is a big job, and because of that, neighbors fear it might be a few days before they get their power back.

Madison already announced students won’t have class for a third straight day on Friday, and because so many are without power and could be for quite some time before its back.

On Thursday, the hum of generators could be heard up and down Hull Road in Madison.

Nancy Hartzell says not only did the power go out last night, her basement flooded as well.

“It was a nightmare last night and I was overwhelmed and then the heat didn’t come on,” Hartzell said.

All over Madison, trees were down everywhere.

“I heard this crack, came out saw this big limb down, the evergreen, went back to bed, crack again and I see this part of the tree down as well,” said Brian Lenoci, of Madison.

Similar scenes played out up and down the shore, with thousands left in the dark, like in Clinton where emergency crews were making sure drivers kept a safe distance from a smoking wire.

“The top priority in a restoration like this, responding to emergency 911 calls, working with our communities to help clear blocked roads, blocked with trees tangled up in our lines,” said Tricia Modifica, who is a spokesperson for Eversource.

Eversource says it has crews assessing the damage, and because there is so much, it’s going to take days before everyone gets their power back.

“We have hundreds of broken poles, trees down with our lines wrapped in it, thousands of feet of electrical line that our down, so there is a lot of damage, that’s going to take significant, significant work and effort by our crews and it will take days,” Modifica said.

At its highest, the outages for Eversource were at 160,000 at one point during the storm.

The town of Guilford opened up a warming station on Thursday.

“We’ve already had some people come in and take showers. One of the hurricanes, I think we had 80 people staying here throughout the week and did two thousand meals, 600 people taking showers,” said Rick Maynard, of Guilford Parks and Recreation.

