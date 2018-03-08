A break from the major storms, at least for now!

THE AFTERMATH OF WINTER STORM ELSA…

The combination of heavy, wet snow and gusty winds caused plenty of trouble in Connecticut when it comes to power outages. At one point last night, more than 160,000 customers were left in the dark and power may not be completely restored for several more days. Snowfall ranged from 3.6” in New London to 28” in Warren! For a list of snowfall totals in or near your town, check out the following link: http://www.wfsb.com/story/37682132/snowfall-totals-around-the-state

Winds gusted to over 40 mph in many parts of the state during the height of the storm and the temperature was near or above freezing when the heavy snow was falling. That’s why the snow clung to trees, branches, and power lines. The wet snow was very greasy and it made for treacherous driving conditions.

Today, there was plenty of cleaning up to do. We saw a little sunshine, but clouds prevailed most of the day. A batch of snow showers moved into the state during the afternoon, some of which produced a decent burst of snow. Highs today were only in the upper 30s and lower 40s. There was some melting, but plenty of snow remains.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

Snow showers will persist into this evening and they will leave a fresh coating of snow in some locations. Otherwise, we can expect the sky to become partly cloudy tonight. Temperatures will fall back through the 30s this evening. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 20s. We’ll have to watch out for icy spots since today’s melting will refreeze tonight.

FRIDAY…

Tomorrow will be another breezy, chilly day with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. The normal, or average, high for March 9th is 45 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area. The sky will be partly sunny in the morning, but a lot of clouds will develop and snow showers will move across the state during the afternoon and early evening.

Clouds will dissipate tomorrow night and temperatures will dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

A RETURN TO DST THIS WEEKEND!

This weekend we will “spring forward” to daylight Saving time (DST)! This is when we turn our clocks ahead 1 hour when we go to bed Saturday night. On Saturday, the sun will rise at 6:11 and it will set at 5:52. Because of the time change, the sun will rise at 7:09 Sunday morning and it will set at 6:53 in the evening!

Saturday should will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies and there could be a few flurries and snow showers in the state during the afternoon. Highs will only be the lower 40s and there will be a brisk west-northwest wind that could gust to 30 mph. You will need to bundle up if you have plans to attend the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Hartford.

Sunday will be a little better. The sky will be partly sunny and the northwesterly breeze won’t be quite as strong. Morning lows will be in 20s and temperatures will rise higher into the 40s during the afternoon. It’ll be a nice day to attend the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New Haven!

NEXT WEEK…

A coastal storm is still possible on Monday, but the guidance models are offering several possibilities. The European Model is forecasting a complete miss. Meanwhile, the GFS (American Model) is forecasting a brushing of snow Monday afternoon and evening. Another model, the Canadian Model, is forecasting a miss, but a close call. Since there are a number of possibilities and the storm is still 4 days away, we can’t get too specific just yet. However, we will be keeping you updated over the coming days.

There is no doubt, next week is going to feature colder than normal weather. As the coastal storm moves away from New England on Tuesday, it will pull in some rather cold air. Highs on Tuesday will only be near 40. Temperatures may struggle to reach 40 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. At some point, there could be a few flurries and snow showers with the arrival of the cold air.

FEBRUARY RECAP

The average temperature for February came in at 35.5 degrees, which makes this February the 5th warmest in 113 years of record keeping for the Greater Hartford Area! The warmest February on record for the Greater Hartford Area was in 1998 when the average temperature was 36.2 degrees. February 1954 is in 2nd place with an average temperature of 36.1. February 2012 is in 3rd place with an average temperature of 35.7. February 1925 is in 4th place with an average temperature of 35.6. Currently, February 1981 is in 5th place with an average temperature of 35.3 degrees.

We had plenty of precipitation in February. The grand total was 5.13” at Bradley International. This includes rain and the water equivalent of snow and ice. Normal precipitation for February is 2.89”. That means we had a surplus of 2.24”. Total snowfall for the month was 8.3”, which is 2.7” below normal.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

