A tractor trailer rolled over on Jennings Road in Hartford Thursday (Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley)

Delays on Jennings Road in Hartford were being reported Thursday evening after a tractor trailer rolled over.

The crash happened near Weston Street around 4 p.m.

Jennings Road was shut down, but it appears traffic is getting by.

Crews were still working to get the truck upright as of about 5 p.m.

A minor injury was reported.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.