Crews rescue dog from Wolcott storm drain

Stormy was rescued from a storm drain in Wolcott on Thursday (Wolcott Dog Pound)

First responders were busy in Wolcott on Thursday because of storm damage, but also because a dog got stuck in a drain pipe.

Around noon, a blue Mastiff, now named “Stormy,” had taken off running.

Wolcott Dog Pound officials tried to stop her, but she ended up getting stuck in a pipe that led to a storm drain that led to a reservoir on Lyman Road.

The drain was filled with actively running water, officials said.

Stormy was rescued about an hour later, with the help of fire crews, police, officials from Parks and Recreation, and another resident, officials said.

Now Wolcott Dog Pound officials are helping Stormy be on the mend, while also trying to figure out where she came from.

Anyone with information should contact the pound or police at 203-879-1414.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.