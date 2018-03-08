New London Police asking for assistance in identifying robbery suspect

New London Police are asking for assistance in identifying a male suspect involved in an armed robbery.

According to Police, a male in his twenties held a clerk at gunpoint and demanded money at “The Packy” on 915 Bank Street on Wednesday evening.

Officials said they obtained surveillance footage and the suspect is described as having an unshaven head and a goatee.

Law enforcement said they were unsuccessful in tracking the suspect with a K-9.

Anyone with information is asked to call New London Police at 860-447-5269.

