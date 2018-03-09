Stabbing under investigation in Hartford

One man was injured Thursday night after suffering multiple stab wounds.

According to police, officers responded to 42 Liberty Street on the report that a 57-year-old man was stabbed.

Officers fond the victim in his vehicle suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim stated that he gave a male a ride from Albany Avenue and Garden Street. The suspect asked for the victim to give him some money. The victim refused and the suspect started to stab the victim in the face and the neck.

The victim got out of his car and ran away. The suspect fled on foot towards Brook Street. Hartford police K-9 units conducted a track with negative results. Detectives also responded and processed the scene. Major Crimes detectives responded to the scene and St. Francis Hospital were the victim underwent surgery.

The victim was reported to be in stable condition. The investigation remains open at this time

