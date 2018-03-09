Overnight grocery store fire under investigation

Investigators are looking into what caused a fire at a grocery store in Manchester.

Firefighters responded to Sai Foods on the Tolland Turnpike around 3:30 Friday morning.

Crews said the sprinklers were working, and the fire is out.

The State Fire Marshal, Health Department, and building inspector are all on the scene investigating the fire.

No one was hurt.

