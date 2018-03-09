Eversource announces statewide power restoration estimate

Nearly half of East Hampton remained without power on Friday after Winter Storm Elsa. (WFSB)

Old Saybrook had more than 1,000 customers without power on Friday. (WFSB)

Tens of thousands of people are in the dark across the state after Winter Storm Elsa ripped down trees and wires.

Eversource said it will be making two announcements on Friday.

The first was made at noon. It announced on Facebook that its statewide estimated restoration time is 11 p.m. on Sunday with "many customers restored earlier." A link to its Facebook page can be found here.

Customers who signed up for their notifications also received it.

Second, it plans to announce town-by-town restoration times. They will be posted to Eversource's website here; however, an exact time as to when they would be posted was not given. An Eversource spokesperson told Channel 3 that the announcement would likely come during the late afternoon or early evening.

The town of East Hampton briefly opened a warming center to help people who are without power in the wake of Winter Storm Elsa.

Officials said their plan was to open up East Hampton High School on Friday so people can take a warm shower and charge their mobile devices.

People in town, and in other towns, said they're bracing to be without power for days.

Several school districts posted either closures or delays. See the list here.

Eversource said it brought in extra crews and continues to work around the clock on restoration efforts.

However, with so many customers without power across the state and a lot of damage from the storm, it said it's a big job.

State officials are also reminding folks to be careful and not approach any wires or trees that are down.

If homeowners are running a generator, they're urged to make sure it's properly ventilated.

"We'll keep going, do it as long as we have to. It's winter in New England," said Roman Gillund of Killingworth.

Friday morning, Eversource reported more than 49,000 outages. United Illuminating reported more than 4,800.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.