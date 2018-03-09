Eversource: Goal for full power restoration is Sunday evening

Nearly half of East Hampton remained without power on Friday after Winter Storm Elsa. (WFSB)

Old Saybrook had more than 1,000 customers without power on Friday. (WFSB)

Winter Storm Elsa brought trees and wires down across the state (WFSB)

Thousands of people are still in the dark across the state after Winter Storm Elsa ripped down trees and wires.

On Friday, Eversource took to Facebook to say its statewide estimated restoration time is 11 p.m. on Sunday with "many customers restored earlier." Customers who signed up for its notifications also received it.

Later on Friday, the company also announced town-by-town restoration times, which can be found here.

Eversource said it brought in extra crews and continues to work around the clock on restoration efforts.

However, with so many customers without power across the state and a lot of damage from the storm, it said it's a big job.

"There are trees and trees and they're massive. That is time-consuming and we can't begin to restore customers until those emergency situations are addressed and roads are cleared," said Eversource Spokesperson Tricia Modifica.

Eversource officials said they prioritize restoration areas based on the number of people that will get back on the grid. The more populated your neighborhood, the better.

The town of East Hampton briefly opened a warming center to help people who are without power in the wake of Winter Storm Elsa.

Officials said their plan was to open up East Hampton High School on Friday so people can take a warm shower and charge their mobile devices.

Friday evening, Eversource reported more than 40,000 outages. United Illuminating reported more than 3,800.

People in town, and in other towns, said they're bracing to be without power for days.

Several school districts posted either closures or delays.

State officials are also reminding folks to be careful and not approach any wires or trees that are down.

If homeowners are running a generator, they're urged to make sure it's properly ventilated.

"We'll keep going, do it as long as we have to. It's winter in New England," said Roman Gillund of Killingworth.

