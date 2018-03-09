Thousands of customers remain in the dark following storm

Nearly half of East Hampton remained without power on Friday after Winter Storm Elsa. (WFSB)

Tens of thousands of people are in the dark across the state after the nor'easter ripped down trees and wires.

The town of East Hampton are opening a warming center to help people who are without power in the wake of Winter Storm Elsa.

Officials said their plan is to open up East Hampton High School on Friday so people can take a warm shower and charge their mobile devices.

People in town, and in other towns, said they're bracing to be without power for days.

Several school districts posted either closures or delays. See the list here.

Eversource said it brought in extra crews and continues to work around the clock on restoration efforts.

However, with so many customers without power across the state and a lot of damage from the storm, it said it's a big job.

State officials are also reminding folks to be careful and not approach any wires or trees that are down.

If homeowners are running a generator, they're urged to make sure it's properly ventilated.

"We'll keep going, do it as long as we have to. It's winter in New England," said Roman Gillund of Killingworth.

Friday morning, Eversource reported more than 57,000 outages. United Illuminating reported more than 5,000.

In East Hampton, the shelter will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.