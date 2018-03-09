Another potential storm on the horizon for Monday

After a day of snow showers for some in the state, we're now taking a look at a possible coastal storm for Monday.

Any remaining snow showers Friday evening will dissipate, and temperatures will fall back into the 30s this evening.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds.

"You may run into a flurry or snow shower, but there will be fewer of them when compared to today," he said.

Temperatures will range from the middle 30s to lower 40s elsewhere.

"You will need to bundle up if you have plans to attend the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Hartford, which gets underway at 11:00 a.m.," DePrest said.

Daylight Saving Time happens over the weekend. Clocks "spring ahead" an hour early Sunday morning.

"Because of the time change, the sun will rise at 7:09 Sunday morning and it will set at 6:53 in the evening! We are now gaining 2-3 minutes of daylight with every passing day," DePrest said.

Sunday may be a little better for the New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade.

"The sky will be mostly sunny and the northwesterly breeze won’t be quite as strong," DePrest said, adding that temperatures will be in the 40s during the afternoon.

Then comes the possibility of a storm on Monday.

"There is still a chance for a coastal storm next week. However, many of the guidance models are forecasting a track well offshore. Still, we may not go completely unscathed," DePrest said.

Right now he is predicting increasing cloudiness on Monday, and periods of snow on Tuesday.

"Some accumulation is possible, but how much remains to be seen," DePrest said.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.