Snow showers today, another potential storm threat for Monday

Snow showers could add up to an inch in some communities on Friday and there's another possible storm brewing for Monday.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said the showers will be on and off throughout the day.

"The sky is partly cloudy [Friday] morning, but a lot more clouds will develop and snow showers will move across the state during the afternoon and early evening," Haney said.

High temperatures for the day will be in the upper-30s and low-40s.

"Clouds will dissipate [Friday night] as temperatures dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s," Haney said.

Daylight Saving Time happens over the weekend. Clocks "spring ahead" an hour early Sunday morning.

Saturday during the day should feature partly cloudy skies with a few flurries and snow showers in the afternoon.

"Highs will only be the lower 40s and there will be a brisk west-northwest wind that could gust to 30 mph," Haney said. "You will need to bundle up if you have plans to attend the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Hartford."

Sunday may be a little better for the New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade.

"The sky will be partly sunny and the northwesterly breeze won’t be quite as strong," Haney said. "Morning lows will be in 20s and temperatures will rise higher into the 40s during the afternoon."

Then comes the possibility of a storm on Monday.

However, Haney said the forecast models are not in agreement about what will happen.

"The European model is forecasting a complete miss," he said. "Meanwhile, the [Global Forecast System,] the American model, is forecasting a brushing of snow Monday afternoon and evening."

A third model, the Canadian model, also has it as a miss, but a close call.

"Since there are a number of possibilities and the storm is still four days away, we can’t get too specific just yet," Haney said. "However, we will be keeping you updated over the coming days."

Temperatures may struggle to reach 40 degrees for most of next week.

