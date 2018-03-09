'Non-credible' threat directed at Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade

A social media threat directed at Hartford's St. Patrick's Day Parade was found to be non-credible, according to police.

It was posted on multiple pages and referenced school shootings and other acts of terrorism.

Police said they were notified of the threat on multiple different levels and began investigating.

"There were several indications that the account used was a fraud/spoof," said Deputy Chief Brian Foley, Hartford police. "However, we thoroughly investigated the threat, to include a night time visit from [Hartford police] to the person whose account was spoofed."

The account was made to look like one belonging to a local educator, Foley said.

"As suspected, account was created to annoy and harass the victim in whose name it was created," he said. "This investigation is ongoing as we look to identify the origin of the illegal post."

Foley said "if you see something, say something" phrase came into play. He said the department wished to thank everyone who came forward to report what they saw.

"However, we would prefer that it would be done discreetly and not re-posted on public social media," he said. "As this creates additional distraction to the investigators, as well as additional harassment and embarrassment to the victim. Please bring all of these threats directly to the police. We take every threat seriously."

