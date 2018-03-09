Forum set over making CT's 'red flag' gun law a nationwide law

A push is underway to put Connecticut's "red flag" gun law in place nationwide.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal is hosting a forum with state and local law enforcement officials on Friday.

It's happening at the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association in Wethersfield at noon.

Blumenthal said he'll talk about efforts to bring the state's model for the law to the rest of the country.

He and Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced the measure on Thursday to help prevent individuals in crisis from accessing firearms.

"Guns and shooters cross borders," Blumenthal said. "There's nothing to prevent them from going from one state to another. That's why a federal solution is important."

The red flag bill encourages police or family members to request a federal protection order for individuals who might harm themselves or others.

The person can protest the order within 72 hours. If approved, however, the individual would be blocked from buying or having a firearm for up to 180 days.

"If this becomes law, every state will have an opportunity to go to a federal judge or magistrate and inform them that this person is about to blow," Graham said.

The bill comes in the wake of news that the FBI and local officials did not act on tips about admitted Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz.

Now, lawmakers want to standardize how law enforcement responds to tips about potentially dangerous people.

It's unclear of the measure has the 60 votes needed to pass through the Senate.

At Blumenthal's forum, police chiefs from Newington, Watertown, Wethersfield, Groton, Waterbury, Bridgeport, Willimantic and East Hartford will be there, along with a representative from the Connecticut State Police.

