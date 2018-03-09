Suffield High School dismisses due to verbal threat

Suffield High School dismissed early on Friday because of what police called a "verbal threat of violence."

Police said everyone is safe and they are on the scene.

They said it happened around 9:20 a.m. The threat was made by a juvenile student.

No other details were released.

The student is with police.

They said there is no active threat.

Students are under the supervision of school faculty.

Police advised parents not to come to the high school. They said they would post to their social media page what parents should do to pick up their children.

They said school was dismissed because they are taking threats seriously.

They called all their efforts "preventative" and "for safety purposes.

Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.