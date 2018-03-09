Crews work to restore power along the shoreline

Crews in East Hampton continued to work on power restoration on Friday. (WFSB)

Power crews said they've been working around the clock to restore power to customers in East Hampton.

At the peak of Winter Storm Elsa, about half of the town was out.

Huge trees remained down and a number of roads were still impassable on Friday.

"East Hampton got hit pretty hard," said Tom Gallivans of East Hampton.

Gallivans said his whole neighborhood was cut off.

"Wednesday night, power went out," he said. "[I] couldn’t even get through here to plow the roads until halfway through [Thursday.]"

Gallivans said Eversource couldn't give him an answer as to when power would return.

Crews said they've been diligently working.

"Our customers have been dealing with it since Friday, and we absolutely know that so we're working the restoration as hard as we can to get everybody back as quickly as possible," said Eversource spokesman Frank Poirot.

He said the company's strategy is focusing on critical facilities first.

"We restore the critical facilities like fire and police, hospitals, nursing homes, folks like that then we go to the trunk lines or the lines that feed the most number of customers," Poirot said.

"We are happy to have power," said Sharon Hully of East Hampton.

Hully said she spent 26 hours without power. She said she was one of the lucky ones.

"It was nice to have the warming comfort station up here if we needed it," she said.

Friday morning, she manned a warming center in town at East Hampton High School.

Officials said dozens of people stopped by it over the last two days.

"People need a place to get warm [and] get a cup of coffee before going to work in the morning. [Also,] take showers," said Richard Klotzbier, emergency director, East Hampton.

Those people included the emergency management director, who said he's been in the dark since Wednesday. Now, he's closely monitoring the cleanup.

"I have no special powers being the emergency management director," he said. "I don’t get it first."

Channel 3 saw crews out in East Hampton all Friday morning.

They are making progress.

