3.9.18 Buckwheat pancakes with Smoked Trout salad

Buckwheat pancakes with Smoked Trout salad
Recipe provided by: Carole Peck of The Good News Restaurant & Bar
6 servings
Buckwheat pancakes
Ingredients:
½ c. all purpose flour (gf optional)
½ c. buckwheat flour
2 tsp. sugar
¼ tsp. baking soda
½ tsp. kosher salt
¾ c. milk
2 eggs separated
2 oz. melted unsalted butter, plus more for cooking
Instructions:
In a bowl mix all dry ingredients. Whisk the milk with the egg yolks, then into the dry ingredients.
In a separate bowl whisk the egg whites until soft peaks form. Fold the whites gently into the batter until combined.
Next fold in melted butter.
To cook:
In a cast iron or non-stick skillet heat ½ tsp. butter for cooking over medium heat. Using a table spoon of batter place in the skillet (@ 6 per time). Cook until bubbles form and it’s dry (about 1 minute) then flip over and cook until the bottom is golden, about 45 seconds. Repeat with more butter until batter is finished.
Smoked Trout salad
Ingredients:
1 fillet smoked trout broken into 1 inch pieces
8 ea. radish, stems removed and sliced
2 pc. celery, peeled and thinly sliced
2 ea. scallions, cut into ¾ slice and julienned
4 sprigs dill, leaves picked
Coarse sea salt to taste
Instructions
Toss all of the above ingredients together in a bowl.
Whisk together:
½ c. greek yogurt or sour cream
1 lemon zest and juice of half
2 tbs. grapeseed or light olive oil
Coat the salad with this dressing. Check seasoning.
Serve on top of warm buckwheat pancakes for brunch or breakfast.