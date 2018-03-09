3.9.18 Buckwheat pancakes with Smoked Trout salad

Buckwheat pancakes with Smoked Trout salad

Recipe provided by: Carole Peck of The Good News Restaurant & Bar

6 servings

Buckwheat pancakes

Ingredients:

½ c. all purpose flour (gf optional)

½ c. buckwheat flour

2 tsp. sugar

¼ tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. kosher salt

¾ c. milk

2 eggs separated

2 oz. melted unsalted butter, plus more for cooking

Instructions:

In a bowl mix all dry ingredients. Whisk the milk with the egg yolks, then into the dry ingredients.

In a separate bowl whisk the egg whites until soft peaks form. Fold the whites gently into the batter until combined.

Next fold in melted butter.

To cook:

In a cast iron or non-stick skillet heat ½ tsp. butter for cooking over medium heat. Using a table spoon of batter place in the skillet (@ 6 per time). Cook until bubbles form and it’s dry (about 1 minute) then flip over and cook until the bottom is golden, about 45 seconds. Repeat with more butter until batter is finished.

Smoked Trout salad

Ingredients:

1 fillet smoked trout broken into 1 inch pieces

8 ea. radish, stems removed and sliced

2 pc. celery, peeled and thinly sliced

2 ea. scallions, cut into ¾ slice and julienned

4 sprigs dill, leaves picked

Coarse sea salt to taste

Instructions

Toss all of the above ingredients together in a bowl.

Whisk together:

½ c. greek yogurt or sour cream

1 lemon zest and juice of half

2 tbs. grapeseed or light olive oil

Coat the salad with this dressing. Check seasoning.

Serve on top of warm buckwheat pancakes for brunch or breakfast.