Site releases list of best places to live in Connecticut

An education research website released a list of the best Connecticut towns in which to live.

Niche.com said it ranked them in terms of cost of living, public schools, safety, jobs, local amenities, and more.

The data came from the U.S. Census, FBI, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Education., along with millions of resident reviews.

West Hartford, Avon and Simsbury rounded out the top three.

See the rest of the top 10 here.

According to Niche, the higher education rate from the U.S. Census counted for the most in the rankings at 12.5 percent. Cost of living, housing and public schools counted for 10 percent.

More on the methodology can be found here.

See how other towns ranked with the complete list here.

