Try these drink recipes to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day! Recipes provided by Dimitrios Zahariadis, The Cocktail Chemist

Irish coffee

2 oz Irish whiskey

.5 oz Demerara sugar

Fill with hot coffee

Top with fresh cream

Emerald Isle

2 oz Irish Whiskey

.75 lemon juice

.75 simple syrup

1 teaspoon Macha Green tea powder